Irreparable loss: CMs of eastern states mourn Ratan Tata's death

Kolkata/Ranchi/Bhubaneswar/Patna: Chief ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar condoled the demise of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, and said his legacy will live on forever.



The 86-year-old Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

"Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons. The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society. My condolences to all his family members and colleagues," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

In 2008, the Tata Group decided to move the Nano factory out of Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district over a land acquisition controversy.

Banerjee, whose TMC was in the opposition back then, had spearheaded a movement against the ruling Left Front, accusing it of forcibly acquiring land from farmers for the project.

In a post on X, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he was shocked to hear the news of Tata's death.

"I can't believe it.... May the soul of Marang Buru Ratan Tata ji rest in peace," he wrote.

Tata Steel had developed the country's first industrial city at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his condolence message, called Tata an industry legend and a true national icon.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji... His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India's growth will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever," Majhi said.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who was a former CM of Jharkhand, also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata.

"Hon'ble Governor, Shri@dasraghubar, is saddened to learn about the demise of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, veteran industrialist Padma Vibhusan @RNTata2000 ji and conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," he said on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Tata inspired everyone with his farsightedness and a life full of simplicity.

"Saddened by the passing away of Ratan Tata Ji... the demise of renowned industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata ji is very sad. He inspired everyone with his farsightedness and a life full of simplicity. He made a commendable contribution to the country's economy through his works. The industry has suffered an irreparable loss with the demise of Ratan Tata ji. I pray to the almighty God for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Kumar posted on X.