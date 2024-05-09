Irfan Pathan Campaigns for Yusuf Pathan in Berhampore

In the morning, Irfan landed at Berhampore in a helicopter. He was welcomed by Yusuf, also a former cricketer, and TMC workers at the helipad. Irfan said, "It's a great feeling to see the love Bhai is getting here every day. I have come here to support him. I hope he wins and work a lot for the people.”

After the roadshow, he added, "It looked just like another match. There was so much cheering from the crowd. Earlier I saw a video that showed Bhai crying in joy after getting so much love. I immediately felt like visiting here and hugging him. Now I witnessed people's love for him. I think it is very special which everyone does not get. I am sure Bhai would get more and more love from the people and would return it in double to them."