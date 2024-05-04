IRE Over Cop for Verbally Abusing Minor

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a Chatrinaka constable was seen verbally abusing a minor accused of stealing petrol from a motorcycle.

In the video shot by the complainant, the constable is seen using abusive language against the minor boy.

According to the police, the boy was a regular offender.

“The kid used to be brought to the station every 10 days after getting caught in petty cases,” said Chatrinaka SHO Srinivas Reddy.

“He always fought with his parents and never stayed at home. Recently, he stole petrol from a motorcycle, and the owner complained to us,” he added.

The inspector said as the petrol that was stolen was less than one litre, they couldn’t file a complaint. Instead they counselled the boy, who was twice earlier sent for juvenile counselling.

The video footage of the constable went viral on social media and sparked outrage among viewers. Some posts alleged that the constable was drunk but Srinivas Reddy said it was not the case.

Authorities, who launched an investigation into the incident, said that appropriate action would be taken against the constable if any wrongdoing on his part was found.