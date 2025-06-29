IRCTC’s Rs 15 Train Meal Video Goes Viral

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @gemsofbabus_ has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to Indian Railways' Rs 15 economy meal initiative aimed at general class passengers. The video shows a basic meal tray containing rice, dal, and a small portion of pickle, labelled “Janata Khana,” offered at select railway stations.

🚨 Janata Khana: Indian Railways’ Affordable Meal Scheme for Just ₹15. 🚆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hFcoogwQbv — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 26, 2025

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users praised the affordability and effort to provide hygienic food for low-income travellers, while others questioned the portion size and nutritional value. Comments under the post ranged from “Perfect for those who can't afford more” to “This is not enough to fill an adult's stomach,” highlighting the divide in public opinion.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which launched the initiative last year in collaboration with Indian Railways, said the meals are prepared in certified kitchens and follow strict hygiene standards. Officials stated that the service is being gradually expanded and that feedback is being actively reviewed to improve meal quality. Despite the debate, many netizens acknowledged the effort to ensure no passenger goes hungry while travelling. The viral video has brought national attention to the challenges and responsibilities of serving nutritious, affordable meals to millions across India’s vast railway network.



