Iran Suspends Visa-free Entry For Indians

Hyderabad: The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it will end the visa-waiver facility for holders of ordinary Indian passports from Saturday. Indian travellers, who wish to go to Iran, will now have to apply for a visa with a non-refundable fee with the Iran consulate.

The waiver, which was initiated in February 2024, was withdrawn after increasing cases of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on promise of employment, with the assurance of travelling through Iran to take advantage of the visa waiver facility, and later kidnapped or taken hostage by criminal networks.

https://t.co/4KBe3sQHVM

Advisory on suspension of visa waiver facility extended to Indian nationals traveling to Iran — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 17, 2025

The Union ministry of external affairs has also issued an advisory about the suspension of the visa waiver facility, and strongly advised travellers to remain vigilant, and avoid agents who offer visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran. The decision has upset many Muslims who travel to Iran on pilgrimage. Mohammed Arif, a resident of Chandrayangutta’s Barkas, said: “For people like us, visiting the holy sites is a luxury. We always wanted to go to Mashhad and Qom, and when we asked our agent for a quotation, he told us that we do not have to apply for visas and will go on tourist visas, and the package is inexpensive.” “The agent told us that the visa fee could be between `8,000 and `10,000 per person, and I don’t think I can afford it now”, Arif added.



Effective 22 November 2025, the Islamic Republic of Iran will discontinue the tourist visa-waiver for holders of ordinary Indian passports. All applicants must apply through https://t.co/ugDnOKajJp, provide accurate information, and allow up to five working days for processing.… pic.twitter.com/SDVJOTdjtn — Iran Consulate - Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) November 21, 2025