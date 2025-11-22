Iran Suspends Visa-free Entry For Indians
The suspension reportedly follows concerns raised by Iranian authorities about misuse of the visa-waiver program. Instances were observed where criminals involved in human trafficking and fraudulent job operations exploited the facility, luring individuals with false assurances of onward transit to third countries
Hyderabad: The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it will end the visa-waiver facility for holders of ordinary Indian passports from Saturday. Indian travellers, who wish to go to Iran, will now have to apply for a visa with a non-refundable fee with the Iran consulate.
The waiver, which was initiated in February 2024, was withdrawn after increasing cases of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on promise of employment, with the assurance of travelling through Iran to take advantage of the visa waiver facility, and later kidnapped or taken hostage by criminal networks.
The Union ministry of external affairs has also issued an advisory about the suspension of the visa waiver facility, and strongly advised travellers to remain vigilant, and avoid agents who offer visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran.
The decision has upset many Muslims who travel to Iran on pilgrimage. Mohammed Arif, a resident of Chandrayangutta’s Barkas, said: “For people like us, visiting the holy sites is a luxury. We always wanted to go to Mashhad and Qom, and when we asked our agent for a quotation, he told us that we do not have to apply for visas and will go on tourist visas, and the package is inexpensive.”
“The agent told us that the visa fee could be between `8,000 and `10,000 per person, and I don’t think I can afford it now”, Arif added.
Travel agents said that the new rules will slow down pilgrimage plans for a short span, but are expecting the situation to stabilise. “People who wanted to go work in other countries could not afford the heavy visa fee. So their job agents used to make them go to Iran, where they can go visa-free, and from there they would be illegally transported to countries like Oman”, said Aravind Reddy, a travel agent.
“With the waiver removed, it will become difficult for travellers, especially poor devotees, to go to Iran. They will still go, but now they will wait for some more time to accumulate more money and will plan earlier,” Aravind added.
The Iran consulate in Hyderabad said: “Effective 22 November 2025, the Islamic Republic of Iran will discontinue the tourist visa-waiver for holders of ordinary Indian passports. All applicants must apply through https://evisa.mfa.ir, provide accurate information, and allow up to five working days for processing. After receiving the visa grant notice by email, applicants must submit their passports in person to the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad for visa issuance.”