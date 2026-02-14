India's Passport Ranking Rises, But Loses Visa-free Access to 2 Countries

India’s passport ranking improved in the Henley Passport Index 2026, rising to 80th place. However, the number of destinations offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access fell from 57 to 55. Two countries, Iran in the Middle East and Bolivia in Central South America, have suspended visa-free entry for Indian citizens.

Iran

Until late 2025, Indians could travel to Iran without prior visa approval for short stays under bilateral agreements. However, on 17 November 2025, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reported troubling incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran with false promises of jobs or onward travel. Once in Iran, many were abducted and held for ransom. To curb such exploitation, Iran officially ended the visa waiver on 22 November 2025. Since then, Indian passport holders must secure a visa before entering or transiting Iran.

Bolivia

Bolivia also tightened entry rules for Indians in 2026. Previously, Indian citizens could obtain a visa on arrival, which required no advance paperwork and was rated close to visa-free travel under the Henley Index. Now, travellers must apply for an e-Visa before departure. The process involves completing an online form, uploading documents, and paying fees electronically. Although convenient, e-Visas are classified as “visa required”; approval must be granted in advance.

Indian authorities have also warned against agents promoting visa-free transit through Iran.