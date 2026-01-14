IPS Officer Rakesh Aggarwal Takes Charge as NIA Chief
The Indian government has appointed Rakesh Aggarwal as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Currently serving as special director general, Aggarwal's new role is expected to bolster the agency's efforts in combating terrorism and enhancing national security.
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
( Source : PTI )
