IPL betting issue raised in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Speaking in the Vidhan Parishad, Danve, who is the leader of opposition, made serious allegations that betting is going on a large scale with the help of senior officials of the Mumbai Police Department. Certain individuals are involved in betting on IPL cricket matches and Mumbai police were shielding them, he said.

Danve also submitted a pen drive containing details of several conversations and betting operations to the council chairman.

He said, “I have a pen drive that contains phone call details of an application called ‘Lotus 24’ used for betting on cricket matches. Mehul Jain, Kamlesh Jain, and Hiren Jain have connections with Pakistani cricket players. It also involves senior police officers of the Mumbai police. The betting activities are taking place under the protection of Mumbai police.”

“The Champions Trophy is over, now this group is working in Mumbai for the IPL. Listen to the pen drive so that you will know what was being done while talking to people in Pakistan. You will also know the names of police officers (who are involved),” Danve said.

IPL, which is the most popular and richest T20 cricket league in the world, has earlier also been mired in betting controversy. In the 2013 IPL, the Delhi Police arrested three cricketers Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan on the charges of alleged spot-fixing and betting. In a separate case, Mumbai Police had arrested Vindu Dara Singh, Priyank Sepany (diamond dealer) and Chennai Super Kings team principal Gurunath Maiyappan for alleged betting.