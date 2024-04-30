IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Hand Over A Crushing Defeat To Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders playing on home ground delivered a crushing defeat to Delhi Capitals.

Chasing a target of 154 runs KKR's Phil Salt punished Lizaad Williams by hitting consecutive sixes off his deliveries. Salt literally went 'bang bang' as he punished Delhi Capitals by knocking off scintillating 68 off 33 balls.

Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant had to face a crushing defeat by 7 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was the highest scorer for Delhi Capitals with 35 runs which goes on to show how miserably DC batting line up failed in front of KKR's onslaught led by Varun Chakravarthy who took three wickets in his four overs.

For Delhi Capitals Akshar Patel was the most successful bowler with two wickets.