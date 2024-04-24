Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday said private candidates appearing in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in May/June in the Arts / Humanities stream, who have not undergone formal college studies, can avail exemption from regular attendance by paying a fee of Rs.500. The last date is May 1.

Eligibility for the exemption is limited to candidates who have had a gap of at least one year after passing the SSC or equivalent. Those with a gap of two years or more are eligible to attempt both the first and second-year exams. Candidates seeking to switch their subjects from Sciences to Arts or change their specialisation within the Arts/Humanities faculties need to apply for this exemption by the deadline.