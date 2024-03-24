Invigilator Succumbs to Cardiac Arrest

Kurnool: A sad incident unfolded on Saturday in Banaganapalle town during the ongoing Class X (SSC) public examinations. Sheshavali, a 55-year-old invigilator deputed at the Banaganapalle Government ZP High School in Nandyal district, suffered a cardiac arrest while supervising exams.

According to the police, Sheshavali collapsed unexpectedly within the examination hall. School staff and authorities acted swiftly, rushing him to the nearest government hospital. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.



