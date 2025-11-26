Investors’ Meet Attracts Rs 6,000 Crore Proposals for Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Investor Connect Meet, organized by the Chhattisgarh government at Delhi on Tuesday, has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 6,826.25 crore in the steel and tourism sectors in the state, an official press release issued here said.

The state has received investment proposals of over Rs 6,321 crore in industries and Rs 505 crore in tourism sector at the meet, the press release said.

The investment proposals are expected to generate employment for more than 3,000 people.

During the meet, Invitation to Invest Letters were handed over to all participating companies by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai who presided over the event.

Addressing the investors, Mr. Sai said that Bastar in Chhattisgarh is witnessing a remarkable turnaround, with Naxal violence declining and improvements in roads, internet connectivity, and security.

He said that Bastar is fast emerging as a new hub for both investment and tourism, with the government targeting a completely Naxal-free Bastar by March 2026.

He highlighted that Chhattisgarh is among India’s leading power-producing states and recently received investment proposals worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore at the Energy Summit, with work beginning on several projects.

The chief minister said that the state’s industrial policy-offering capital and interest subsidies, electricity duty exemptions, stamp duty concessions and customized packages for large investments, is one of the most modern and investor-centric in the country.

With the investment proposals received at the Delhi meet, the state has so far attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 7.89 lakh crore.