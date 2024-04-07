INTUC President Advocates Trade Union Unification for Worker Empowerment

Hyderabad: Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, called for the unification of trade unions to work for the benefit of workers.

Speaking at the TSRTC workers meeting at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, said India had a multitude of trade unions which are fragmented along ideological, political, or industry lines, and the push for unification is needed. He said it was extremely important to present a unified front to employers and the government.

By consolidating their efforts, Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said, they should aim to protect the rights and interests of workers across various sectors with numerous small and medium-sized trade unions, and unification allows for better coordination and more efficient representation of workers.

He said that as India’s economy became more integrated with the global market and undergwent rapid transformation, central trade unions had felt the need to adapt and strengthen their positions. The unification of these unions would enable them to better respond to the challenges posed by globalisation, technological advancements, and changes in labour laws.

Despite differences in ideology or organisational structure, most central trade unions share common objectives such as fair wages, improved working conditions, and social security for workers, he added.