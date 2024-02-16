INTUC Leaders Meet CM Revanth Reddy





Hyderabad: The state wing of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) on Thursday invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the birthday celebrations of Intuc president Dr G. Sanjeev Reddy’s birthday celebrations at the Osmania Medical College on February 18.



Intuc-TS general secretary R.D. Chandra Shekar, and trade union leaders Y. Naganna Goud and V. Bhasker Reddy called on Revanth Reddy and extended the invitation.



Dr Sanjeev Reddy, a freedom fighter and Congress Working Committee, is a former MP and minister. He has been a major trade union movement for 75 years, and his presence would add grace to the celebration, Intuc-TS leaders told Revanth Reddy.



The event is expected to see several dignitaries and well



