Intuc Chief Celebrates 94th Birthday at Osmania Medical College

Hyderabad: Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (Intuc) president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy on Sunday said he would strive to increase contract workers’ wages in the country. He was speaking at his 94th birthday celebrations at the Osmania Medical College auditorium on Sunday.

Former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao attended the event and felicitated Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, alongside members of Intuc and other trade unions.

Hanumantha Rao said: “Sanjeeva Reddy strived for worker rights. His vision and his thought processes are still towards the unions. Workers proved his efforts right by unanimously electing him as Intuc president from 1994 to this day.”

Speakers recalled his career of over 75 years as freedom fighter, MP, Congress Working Committee member and trade union leader, and said his work reminded them of the importance of perseverance, compassion and unwavering dedication to the welfare of all.

Replying to the felicitation, Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said: “I am grateful for the wonderful and warm wishes. Intuc will continue to work towards the welfare of worker unions with utmost fervour and dedication.”

Deccan Chronicle Employees Union general secretary K. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “Sanjeeva Reddy is a legendary leader. He constantly worked towards strengthening Intuc in every working sector. His recognition is not just national, but global.”

Senior trade union leaders Sanjay Singh, Qamar, Jagannath, Janak Prasad, Babar Salim, Naganna, Jagan Mohan Reddy and R.D. Chandra Shekar participated in the event.



