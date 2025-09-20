 Top
Intoxicated Trainee Constable Fires at Senior in Umaria

20 Sept 2025 7:53 PM IST

Head constable escapes unhurt as trainee allegedly opens fire following dispute at MP police training school

A trainee constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria fired at a senior colleague while intoxicated, but the bullet missed; the trainee has been arrested and suspended.

Umaria: A head constable had a narrow escape when an 'intoxicated' trainee colleague allegedly fired a shot at him with his service rifle following a dispute at the police training school in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an officer said on Saturday.

The head constable, Chhote Lal Kol, escaped unhurt as the bullet missed him on Friday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lovely Soni, posted at the training school.
The firing followed a heated exchange between Kol and the trainee constable, Kamal Singh Maravi, who reported late for duty intoxicated, Soni said. A police team arrested Maravi on the spot. He has been suspended from service, and a departmental action has been initiated, Soni added. Maravi was produced in a court that remanded him in judicial custody.
