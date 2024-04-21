"My Capabilities Were Questioned Because Of My Gender" - Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala— Global Influencer, Entrepreneur, Investor and Author talks exclusively to Deccan Chronicle about her latest book, “She’ll Never Make It.”

Congratulations on your book! What inspired you to write "She'll Never Make It"?

You know, despite sharing a lot of my journey online, there's always so much more to tell. The inspiration behind putting it all into a book came from the countless questions I've received from my community. "How did you do it? How did you start?"

These questions echoed louder than any others. This book is my response—a documentation of my unconventional path, not just for those who follow me, but for anyone out there daring to chart their own course. I wrote it with the hope that even if it resonates deeply with just one person, if it can offer guidance, inspiration, to even one soul navigating their own journey, then I consider my mission accomplished.



Your book is a memoir and self-help guide. Can you share a personal anecdote from your journey that resonated with you?

Every anecdote in “She’ll Never Make It” resonates with me deeply because they’re all part of my personal journey. Each moment, whether a setback or a triumph, has played a role in shaping who I am and how I approach life. From getting my first camera to first international fashion show, every experience has led me to where I’m.

How do you think your book will inspire women to pursue unconventional careers and prove their doubters wrong?

I hope by showing them that it’s possible to overcome challenges and achieve success on their own terms.

You have a massive following on social media. How do you leverage your influence to promote your book and connect with your audience?

Honestly, it just been a few days and all I have been doing is engaging authentically with my audience.

How do you balance your personal and professional life, especially with the demands of social media?

Juggling personal and professional life is an ongoing journey for me, but one key practice that I follow is establishing boundaries with my phone usage. These allow me to maintain a healthier balance overall.

You have been a trailblazer in the influencer space. What advice would you give to aspiring influencers who want to make a name for themselves?

My three tips would be:

· Just be your authentic self

· Be consistent, show up

· Genuine connections take you a long way.

So focus on building that with your community and brand partners

Can you share some stories about your experiences as a woman in a male-dominated industry and how you overcame challenges?

One experience that I have also spoken about in my book was when an investor suggested that I bring on a male co-founder to lend credibility to my then venture. It was disheartening to hear that my capabilities were being questioned simply because of my gender. Another common occurrence was during discussions about finances, where there was often an assumption that I needed a male figure to handle or validate financial matters.

Your book has received praise from industry leaders like Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone. How does it feel to have their support?

I am filled with nothing but gratitude. I’m truly grateful for all their support.

What's next for you after the book launch? Any upcoming projects or collaborations that you're excited about?

Way too many. Can’t wait to reveal them - all in good time.