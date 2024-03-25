For Padhle Education is a Non Serious, Serious Business!

In a world where a majority of the Edtech Unicorns are obsessing over ROIs, Operating Profits, Customer Acquisition Costs and other metrics, Padhle - An Edtech firm operating in the K12 space is one of those few obsessed with the student success and the impact on their lives. Founded by Atharva Puranik and Pranay Chouhan in 2020, Padhle aims to provide a fun and relaxed environment for the learners through use of colloquial language that students use in their day to day interactions. In a candid chat, Pranay and Atharva share with Deccan Chronicle, how Padhle was conceptualized in the lockdown of 2020, how it has grown in the last 4years and a glimpse into the future of the venture!









Shashank: How did the idea of Padhle take form? What prompted you to start Padhle?

Atharva & Pranay: Padhle's idea originated from our own school experiences, realizing the need for relatable explanations to aid exam preparation. We envisioned creating engaging content on science and math, presented colloquially, tapping into students' communication styles.

Shashank: How is the content researched and fine-tuned for the K12 Curriculum?

Atharva: Our team simplifies content to aid retention, ensuring it doesn't mimic textbooks but facilitates understanding. I oversee science and math for 10th grade, while Pranay handles 9th-grade science, social studies, and math.

Shashank: Are your teaching methods psychologically/scientifically grounded?

Pranay: Our approach prioritizes friendly, relatable teaching to ease student learning, emphasizing a mentor-like connection over formal instruction.

Atharva: Our focus isn't goal-based learning but ensuring thorough comprehension for long-term retention, with affordable, year-long courses for 9th and 10th grades.

Shashank: How does Padhle differentiate itself in the EdTech space?

Pranay: Padhle aims to revolutionize learning with relatable language and memes, focusing on students' mental health and offering affordable, accessible education.

Shashank: What's the story behind the name Padhle?

Atharva: We chose "Padhle" for its familiarity and uniqueness, resonating with our daily conversations and student experiences.

Shashank: How has Padhle evolved since its inception?

Pranay: Starting with minimal investment, we expanded to multiple grade levels and developed our app, becoming a top educational channel. Positive student feedback drives our growth.

Shashank: What motivates Padhle founders amid challenges?

Atharva: Student feedback and impact fuel our dedication, ensuring we fulfill our responsibility to provide accessible, effective education.

Shashank: How does Padhle handle student feedback and interaction?

Pranay: We prioritize student feedback, integrating it into our content and features, with dedicated channels for communication and improvement.

Shashank: What are Padhle's future plans and innovations?

Pranay: We aim to enhance our offerings through continuous improvement and expanding our team's expertise and content offerings.

Shashank: Is Padhle considering multilingual content or expanding beyond its current audience?

Pranay: While focusing on existing regions, we may explore multilingual content in the future to cater to diverse student needs.

Shashank: How does Padhle stay updated with curriculum changes?

Atharva: We promptly adapt to syllabus changes, ensuring our content remains relevant and beneficial to students.

Shashank: Does Padhle provide support for students' mental health?

Pranay: While currently through email and app chats, we plan to establish dedicated platforms for addressing student concerns.

Shashank: How did Padhle founders navigate initial family reactions?

Atharva: Our families supported our vision, recognizing our commitment to student education alongside personal growth.

Shashank: Did Padhle founders face skepticism about their career choice?

Atharva: Initially, there were concerns, but our explanation of Padhle's purpose and goals alleviated doubts, gaining family support.

Shashank: Thank you for sharing Padhle's journey and insights into K12 education in the EdTech landscape.

This condensed version retains the core questions and responses, focusing on Padhle's inception, approach, differentiation, evolution, future plans, and founder motivations. For the detailed interview click on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwPBw8qGC84&t=441s