Film Making Nowadays Has Become A Cut Throat Business Model - Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa answers a volley of queries about her film, Mom Tanuja, sister Kajol, and Ajay Devgn’s film Maidaan which has not done well at the B.O and more-

Tanishaa Mukerji agreed to do a children's film titled,” Luv You Shankar" directed by Rajiv S Ruia as not many children’s films are made nowadays. This film is a family film and the director has made successful children's films like My Friend Ganesha and knows how to make such films successful though making films is becoming a business model for the makers nowadays. The film is set to release on 19th April 2024. Starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

Excerpts-

Significance of films releasing on festivals-

In a way it's nice when a film is releasing on a festival day and our film, Luv You Shankar is a family film.Its a super hero film which revolves around an eight year old boy and Lord Shiva. You can take your children out and all the family members can enjoy an outing together. Films in our country are the finest mode of entertainment. Director Rajiv Ruia is known for making children films .Earlier he had made "My name is Ganesha." Festivals are celebrations tour audiences likewise our film is also a celebration.

Children films significant

Nowadays film making has become a cut throat business...because makers don't understand the mantra of making films successful. This film maker has always made great children films so I would only say –It’s a family film which can be watched with your children

On memories watching children film as a child-

I had seen a Marathi film. I don't remember the name. A very strong role was played by an old-time Marathi actress. I remember she was a house wife and she was killed by her family. She then comes back in the form of a Devi Maa. How she comes back to life and teaches lessons to the family members forms the crux of the story. It was a religious film I remember as a kid- hum Ramayan aur Mahabharat watch karne ke liye wait karte the.

On being spiritual-

I'm not very religious but I am very spiritual . We shot this film in Banaras- Kashi. And visiting that religious place felt great. I have a lot of faith in Divinity. I believe in the creator.

Her take on faith and friendship

The film revisits the faith and friendship mantra. I feel friendship is a reflection of you. You can be as good a friend as you are. Every relationship is a reflection of who you are. Your relationship with your mother, sister, brother, and every one depends on you.

Tanuja [mom] and your bond-

Our mom-daughter relationship is fantastic. We are great friends. Together we have a lot of fun and enjoy each other’s company a lot. Together we often go out for lunch and dinner. We travel long and short distances, we live together, we fight, but we are very friendly and share a strong bond.

We went traveling together but she went to Kolkata, America all by herself. We let her travel all alone. You have to be active, one shouldn’t become dependent on somebody cause then you will stop enjoying life.

On Tanuja/Kajol/ Tanishaa working together

My mother and both Kajol and myself have strong-headed personalities. There has to be a strong and gutsy director/ producer to take us together simply because each one of us will want what we want. You will see Tanuja on screen soon.

Lastly, in the Ajay Devgn starrer film,” Maidaan” she says this, “Yes, I have watched the n starrer film,” Maidaan” film. However, I am not a fan of football. I loved the film. It is an outstanding and phenomenal -real cinema based on this coach in sport-Football. Unfortunately, the audiences have not realized the enthralling storyline of Maidaan. Maybe, it was the wrong time to release it. There is no fault in the story. The film is brilliant. We all know this film cannot be stopped. With mouth publicity, the film should do well in the long run. However, the scenes canned on the football ground are heart-wrenching.