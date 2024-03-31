Ensure BJP is defeated in polls: Owaisi

The milling crowds at Darus Salam (place of peace), the AIMIM headquarters, belies the systematic and professional approach the party takes to deal with the large number of people who go there every day. This ritual has been part of the AIMIM story and a significant part of its success over the decades where petitions are accepted, and quickly acted upon by party’s legislators and its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

As the process went on Saturday, Owaisi took time off his roster duty to speak exclusively with N. Vamsi Srinivas.

Excerpts of the interview with Deccan Chronicle.

It is almost two decades since the leadership transition took place in the AIMIM. When you look back, what are the achievements and the challenges?

The party grew under great leaders like Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi. Their sacrifices helped us take the party forward. The best way to pay homage to them is to continue to work for the party. We are strongly opposing divisive forces and spreading our base. The journey so far is good and continues (laughs). Every day is a new day and a new challenge.



Is there no difference of opinion in the party? Or is it suppressed?



Of course we will have differences of opinion. It is not easy to run the party and take everyone along. But, we discuss and sort out.

There was talk about the next generation of Owaisis entering the poll fray but that did not happen…



It’s a media creation. Akbaruddin’s son, a qualified doctor, helps his father like any son but the media speculated about his entry (into politics).

What is the contrast you noticed between the old and new eras?



Technology has changed the spectrum of poll campaigning. Social media is playing a huge role and winning over the Gen Z is a great challenge.

On the political front?

We saw the state bifurcated and the BJP at the Centre for the last 10 years aggressively pursuing majoritarian democracy. The immediate challenge is that all pillars of democracy are weakened and institutions are systematically ruined. We have to be on constant alert and can’t blink.

You spoke against the BJP many times even before the dominant Opposition parties talked about it. But you work alone and stay away from the Opposition, leading to the criticism that you are the BJP’s B team...

I opposed every single legislation brought out by the BJP in the last 10 years that is against the Constitution and judgments of the Supreme Court. I stayed away from the elusive secular club which works like an old school boys’ network. Had I joined them, perhaps I would have been spared from the criticism.

Why don’t you join?

No political party really believes in the emergence of the Muslim leadership or allows it to happen. While the BJP clearly says they don’t want Muslim votes and don’t give tickets to Muslims, the so-called secular parties just want Muslims to be their voters.

Weren’t you invited to join the I.N.D.I.A. platform?

No. In fact, their leaders publicly announced that Owaisi will be kept away. Of course I am not dying to join them. But, before levelling allegations, they should realise that they failed to defeat the BJP not because Muslims did not vote but even after they voted. These parties have been trying to follow the agenda set by BJP and have been failing to defeat it.

How do you look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year rule?

The country under his leadership has miserably failed to reap the rich demographic dividend — youth. Latest studies reveal that India has the highest unemployment and unemployed among the educated are also high. Highly qualified, paid low salaries. China occupied 2,000 sq. km. of Indian territory. We must go to the people and explain his failures.

How will the next five years be if the BJP stays in power?



The majority section among the minorities is targeted. Their houses are demolished. They are killed in so-called encounters. The community will face a huge problem. ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ is a mere slogan. The CAA and NPR, when implemented, will affect not only Dalits and Adivasis but Muslims also.

Cases are being filed against all historical masjids... the RSS believes they are not masjids and want them to be demolished. No commitment from the BJP that it would abide by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act.

Courts are entertaining the cases…



Several judgments are in complete violation of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution. They are ordering surveys when the apex court itself had discarded the ASI survey in the Babri Masjid case. Judgments are given on beliefs but the question remains which belief is higher and which is lower.

You gave an open call to vote for the BRS in the Assembly polls. What is your stand for the Lok Sabha polls?



We are contesting in Hyderabad, Aurangabad and Kishanganj. Inshallah we will win Hyderabad and in the remaining 16 constituencies of Telangana we will definitely want people to defeat the BJP. In what way it can be done how this will fructify depends on a lot of things and it is too early to say.

Will you support Congress this time?



Supporting or not supporting any political party is different. The important message that has to be given is that please ensure the BJP is defeated.

At a recent public meeting you gave an assurance to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that he would complete his five-year term “aaram se”. Does this mean the MIM will throw its lot behind him if needed?



We are committed to the development of Telangana. The people of Telangana gave a clear mandate to the Congress and Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister. We will stand by him on the development front. I assured him that we will not do anything that will disturb development, peace and harmony. As far as elections are concerned our message is simple and clear — ensure that the BJP candidates are defeated. We will see what happens when the actual campaign starts.

Don’t you foresee the BJP gaining ground in the state, filling the vacuum created by the BRS’ downfall?



I don’t know what will happen to the BRS. But they have a great leader in KCR. It is for him and the party to look into. I am sure KCR has great political wisdom.

All the parties, while predicting their tally, leave Hyderabad to the MIM. The electorate has also been giving the mandate notwithstanding its shortfalls on the development front. The Metro Rail did not move an inch in 10 years and the nearly century old drainage system needs a revamp.



We got some funds during KCR’s regime but that was of use only in Karwan and Nampally to some extent. When I called Revanth Reddy to congratulate him, he insisted that I priorities the work on the phone. Two days later, informed me of according administrative sanction for about `200 crore for the road network. He also laid the foundation stone for the Metro Rail held back for 10 years and proposed a new route.

The Musi project envisaged by Revanth, if it materialises, will usher in revolutionary economic growth and people of my Lok Sabha constituency will benefit a lot.