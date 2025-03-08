International Women's Day: Read about women who took over PM Modi's Social Media today

On the occasion of international women's day, prime minister narendra modi handed over his social media handles to six women while highlighting their inspirational stories.
Due to this initiative, prime minister highlighted the women belonging from different parts of India who have excelled in different areas and shared their unique journeys:
But who are those women? Read to know more
She is the founder of 'Samarthyam, Centre for Universal Accessibility'. She has been working for inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure for more than 3 decades, in schools and public spaces to improve the state of availability for people with disabilities. She has also conducted numerous accessibility training workshops throughout the Asia Pacific region. Ajaita Shah
She is the founder and CEO of frontier markets. Over the two decades, she has been working to improve the landscape of rural entrepreneurship by empowering more than 5,000 digitally enabled women entrepreneurs.
As part of her initiative , she assists women in becoming self- sufficient business owners and last-mile distributors of essential products and services, bridging the gap between rural markets and economic development.
Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni
They are the two scientists managing cutting-edge research and technology.
Elina Mishra is a nuclear scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, while Shilpi Soni is a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Vaishali Rameshbabu
She is a chess genius and has been playing the sport from the age of six. In 2023, she achieved the august title of Chess Grandmaster.
With her strategic brilliance, she has made the nation proud on the global stage.
Anita Devi
Anita Devi is also known as "Mushroom Lady of Bihar." She is the founder of Madhopur Farmers Producers Company.
She has empowered hundreds of rural women by creating employment opportunities through mushroom cultivation, paving the way for financial independence and economic growth.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Since morning, you’ve all seen inspiring posts by extraordinary women sharing their own journeys and inspiring other women. These women belong to different parts of India and have excelled in different areas, but there’s one underlying theme - the prowess of India’s Nari Shakti."
"Their determination and success remind us of the boundless potential women hold. Today and every day, we celebrate their contributions in shaping a Viksit Bharat," he added further.