International Women's Day: Read about women who took over PM Modi's Social Media today

On the occasion of international women's day, prime minister narendra modi handed over his social media handles to six women while highlighting their inspirational stories.

Due to this initiative, prime minister highlighted the women belonging from different parts of India who have excelled in different areas and shared their unique journeys:



But who are those women? Read to know more

Dr. Anjlee Agarwal

Namaste India and Happy #WomensDay.

She is the founder of 'Samarthyam, Centre for Universal Accessibility'. She has been working for inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure for more than 3 decades, in schools and public spaces to improve the state of availability for people with disabilities. She has also conducted numerous accessibility training workshops throughout the Asia Pacific region.

She is the founder and CEO of frontier markets. Over the two decades, she has been working to improve the landscape of rural entrepreneurship by empowering more than 5,000 digitally enabled women entrepreneurs.

As part of her initiative , she assists women in becoming self- sufficient business owners and last-mile distributors of essential products and services, bridging the gap between rural markets and economic development.

A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India! And, our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women.



I, @Ajaita_Shah, am really delighted to be handling PM… pic.twitter.com/Jx0ony2hwS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni

They are the two scientists managing cutting-edge research and technology.

Elina Mishra is a nuclear scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, while Shilpi Soni is a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

