Droupadi Murmu Attends International Fleet Review 2026 At Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The International Fleet Review kicked off here on Wednesday, where President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival. The President was received by senior Naval officials, followed by an instrumental rendition of the national anthem and the national song. Following the rendition, Murmu reviewed the guard of honour.

S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi are also present at the event.The Chief Minister stated in a message posted on his X account that he was pleased to welcome the world’s navies to Visakhapatnam for the International Fleet Review, MILAN and IONS Conclave hosted by the Indian Navy. "Guided by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s MAHASAGAR vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—this global gathering reflects India’s commitment to partnership, peace and shared maritime prosperity. Andhra Pradesh is honoured to host this historic moment for the nation", he quoted.

The International Fleet Review (IFR) is an event in which the President reviews the capabilities of the Indian Navy, with visiting ships from friendly countries, and key warships and submarines taking part.

Scheduled from February 15 to 25, the IFR is being hosted by the Indian Navy, marking India's first time hosting it alongside "Exercise MILAN" and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, which will strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation. The IFR is being held in the port city for the second time, having been hosted earlier in 2016.

The maritime convergence will see over 100 nations participate with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation, and India's expanding maritime vision.

Milan aims to strengthen cooperation among participating navies through operational interactions and cultural programmes.