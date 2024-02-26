Internal Strife Looms Within Nandyal, Kurnool TD

Kurnool: Telugu Desam ticket aspirants who had been actively campaigning in the field have been taken aback by their supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu's sudden announcement of candidates for constituencies in Nandyal district.

Internal strife is expected in Dhone, Nandyal, and Allagadda constituencies. However, before taking any precipitate action, TD leaders, who have been denied tickets, have asked their supporters to bring pressure on the party high command to reconsider its decision.

For example, Dharmavaram Manne Subba Reddy, who has been campaigning in Dhone for quite some time, had asked his followers to push for his candidates by making a declaration among people that he (Subba Reddy) will be the TD candidate from Dhone. He had been confident that he will get the ticket, but Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy will be TD’s candidate from Dhone constituency.

Subba Reddy's followers are pressurising him to take a decision on the matter. Subba Reddy has told them that he respects their opinion but has asked them to wait for the next 2–3 days for a change in the party's stance. He has gone on to underline that he would follow the decision taken by his party cadre.

Similarly, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy expected the seat from Nandyal. But the party announced in the first list that former minister N.M.D. Farooq will be the candidate from Nandyal. Brahmananda Reddy’s followers have already expressed their dissent over Farooq being made Nandyal constituency in-charge.

Although Brahmananda Reddy is now asking his followers to support the party-announced candidate, concerns are allegedly being raised about possible unrest in Nandyal constituency TD.

In Allagadda, party sources say A.V. Subba Reddy had been assured a ticket some time ago. But now, Akhila Priya has been announced as the candidate. Subba Reddy had categorically announced earlier that he would not support her due to personal rivalries, whether or not he gets the party ticket. Consequently, there is no chance of TD being united while fighting from Allagadda constituency.

In Kurnool district, Akepogu Prabhakar had been in charge of the Kodumur reserved constituency. However, in the first list, the name of Boggula Dastagiri has appeared as the candidate from Kodumur, leaving the aspirant dispirited. Now, Prabhakar has been publicly saying he has no other option but to commit suicide, indirectly signalling that TD will not get any support from his side.

A senior TD leader disclosed: "As yet, no seat has been announced for Jana Sena from the two districts. There could be more differences within the Telugu Desam once that happens.”