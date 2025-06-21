Interim Report Expected from AAIB on AI 171 Crash, Says Campbell Wilson

Air India Chief Executive Officer Mr Campbell Wilson on Friday said that the investigation report of the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad will take some time to come but before that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) may provide an interim report before that. He added that if there is any discovery during the investigation that suggests airlines or suppliers need to change something urgently, such information would be shared quickly with everyone.

Mr Wilson, while addressing the employees of Air India with regard to the air crash, said the staff has many questions like what led to the crash, and when will be the report of investigation available.

“What happened? There are many theories but, as the accident is now under official investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, it is not appropriate for us to comment or speculate. We are providing all information requested by the AAIB and are cooperating completely. It is vital that the facts, whatever they may be, are known so that we and the industry at large can learn from them,” the CEO said.

On the question when will a report be available, he said, “This is completely up to the AAIB. The final report can take many months, though the AAIB may choose to issue interim updates or reports. If there is any discovery during the investigation that suggests airlines or suppliers need to change something urgently, we have confidence that such information would be shared quickly. For our part, we will be transparent with what is shared with us.”

Mr Wilson further said that all Air India aircraft have been deemed safe. “We have completed the additional precautionary checks on our operating Boeing 787 fleet as requested by the DGCA, who have publicly declared that they meet required standards. We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft – of any type - for service,” the CEO added.

Mr Wilson also tried to clarify air about alleged non presence of Air India top management during the last rites of the pilots and crew members. “You may have read social media commentary on the perceived lack of visibility of Air India at the services held for our colleagues. I can assure you that we have had senior representation at each and every one. We are, however, taking care that our presence does not cause disruption at a time so important for families and loved ones, as a matter of respect,” said the CEO. He further said that the airline is also supporting those staff who have served in Ahmedabad upon their return to base with a mandatory break and counselling.

With regard to cutting down of flight, Mr Wilson told AI staff that the additional pre-flight checks the airline is doing reduces the number of hours aircraft are available to operate, which – also considering the extra flight time arising from new airspace closures in the Middle East, on top of the Pakistan closure - is they have taken the decision to reduce the amount of flying over the coming weeks. “We will progressively restore when the time is right,” he said.





Adding to the company's woes, an Air India Pune-bound flight from Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey. The aircraft landed safely and the bird hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement. It has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team, Air India said.

Bookings for Air India flights have declined by around 20 per cent on domestic as well as international routes while the average fares have dropped by 8-15 per cent in the aftermath of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash last week, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) President Ravi Gosain said on Friday.

"Following the unfortunate incident involving Air India, we have observed a temporary decline in bookings, particularly on international sectors… We have witnessed a noticeable rise in cancellations, particularly from corporate and high-end leisure travellers who prefer to switch to alternative carriers. While the exact percentage varies by route, our estimates indicate a dip of around 18-22 per cent on international bookings and a 10-12 per cent decline domestically in the immediate aftermath. However, this appears to be a short-term sentiment-driven reaction, as confidence typically stabilizes over time. On an average, ticket prices have reduced by 8-12 per cent on domestic sectors where the airline competes directly with low cost carriers like IndiGo and Akasa. On international routes, especially to Europe and Southeast Asia, fares have seen a drop of 10-15 per cent, depending on route occupancy and competition. These reductions are mix of promotional strategies and yield correction due to lowered demand," Mr Gosain said.

Meanwhile, at the AGM of Tata Motors on Friday, its Chairman Mr N. Chandrasekaran on Friday led the management and the company's shareholders in paying homage to the victims of the Air India plane crash by observing a one-minute silence. This was the first AGM of a Tata Group company that Chandrasekaran has attended since the June 12 plane crash. He had not attended the AGMs of two other group companies -- TCS and TCPL -- which took place earlier this week.

"This has been a long and unsettling week for all of us as a nation, as a Group, and at a very human level, navigating an enormous gulf of sorrow, grief and uncertainty all at the same time,” Mr Chandrasekaran said.