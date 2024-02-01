Live Union Budget 2024
Hyderabad: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the Interim Budget 2024, excitement mounts for the fiscal roadmap that will shape India’s immediate financial trajectory. With a focus on sustaining infrastructure investment and addressing key electoral priorities like agriculture, women empowerment, poverty alleviation, and youth welfare, Sitharaman's speech holds significant implications for the nation's economic landscape.
Stay tuned for live updates as the interim budget unfolds, guiding India's economic path for the months ahead.
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2024 6:12 AM GMT
FM announces Rs 1 trillion corpus to spur long-term financing and refinancing with extended tenures or low to nil interest rates, aiming to boost private sector R&D in sunrise sectors.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:09 AM GMT
FM announces an increase in the target for the Lakhpati Didi scheme to 3 crore from 2 crore.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:08 AM GMT
The government will promote vaccination for girls to prevent cervical cancer.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:08 AM GMT
The use of nano DAP on diverse crops will be expanded across all agro-climatic regions.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:04 AM GMT
The health cover provided by the Ayushman Bharat scheme will now be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers, says FM.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Our government plans to set up more medical colleges to utilize existing medical infrastructure. A panel will be formed for this, says FM.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:01 AM GMT
The Finance Minister announces a scheme to provide 300 units of free electricity per month to 1 crore households through rooftop solarisation.
- 1 Feb 2024 6:00 AM GMTFM outlines the benefits for women:Empowerment through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity has surged in the last decade.
- Over 30 crore MUDRA Yojana loans have been disbursed to woman entrepreneurs.
- Female enrollment in higher education has increased by 28% in the past decade.
- In STEM courses, girls and women represent 43% of enrollment, one of the highest globally.
- These advancements are evident in the growing participation of women in the workforce.
- 1 Feb 2024 5:59 AM GMT
DBTs totaling Rs 34 lakh crore facilitated through PM Jan Dhan accounts have led to savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore, states the Finance Minister.