Inter Student Who Went Out to Write Exam Kidnapped

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old Intermediate student who set out to write her exam but went missing on March 4 has been kidnapped, Langar Houz police said on Saturday. She had left her mobile phone behind. Police said she was in an affair with a 15-year-old SSC student.



According to Langer Houz police, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint late on March 4 after she did not return from her centre in LB College. They inquired with her and examination centre officials and came to know that she had not appeared for the examination, Langer Houz sub-inspector K. Deepika said.

Special teams began a search for the girl and alerted other police stations. The victim’s parents were not aware about the affair, police said.

“We have been searching for her for five days,” Deepika said. On being informed of the affair, police booked a case of kidnap.