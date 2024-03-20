Inter Student Found Dead on Railway Track

Anantapur: An intermediate student, who completed his examinations three days ago, has been found dead on a railway track near Kutagulla on outskirts of Kadiri town in Satya Sai district on Wednesday.

Police identified the body as that as B. Pawan of Eguvapeta area in Talupula. He had been a student of Sri Chaitanya College in Tirupati. He returned to his home town Talupula three days ago after appearing for the senior intermediate examinations.

Pawan left home on Tuesday.

Locals alerted police about a body on the rail track behind the RDO office at Kutagulla in Kadiri municipality.

Police suspect the student committed suicide by falling under a train on Tuesday night.

Railway police registered a case based on a complaint by Pawan’s parents.