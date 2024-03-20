Top
Home » Nation

Inter Student Found Dead on Railway Track

Nation
DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 5:58 PM GMT
Inter Student Found Dead on Railway Track
x
Police suspect the student committed suicide by falling under a train on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

Anantapur: An intermediate student, who completed his examinations three days ago, has been found dead on a railway track near Kutagulla on outskirts of Kadiri town in Satya Sai district on Wednesday.

Police identified the body as that as B. Pawan of Eguvapeta area in Talupula. He had been a student of Sri Chaitanya College in Tirupati. He returned to his home town Talupula three days ago after appearing for the senior intermediate examinations.

Pawan left home on Tuesday.

Locals alerted police about a body on the rail track behind the RDO office at Kutagulla in Kadiri municipality.

Police suspect the student committed suicide by falling under a train on Tuesday night.

Railway police registered a case based on a complaint by Pawan’s parents.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anantapur Andhra Pradesh AP Crime News AP News AP Crime 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X