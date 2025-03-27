Intensify diplomatic efforts with Lanka: CM

Chennai: Requesting intensification of diplomatic efforts to prevent recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday that despite his assurance to make every possible effort to ensure the welfare of Indian fishermen, apprehensions by Lankan Navy had escalated to unprecedented levels.

In his letter to Jaishankar, drawing his immediate attention to the Lankan Navy capturing 11 fishermen from Rameswaram, along with their fishing boat bearing registration No IND-TN-10-MM-265, on Thursday, said 147 fishermen and 19 boats had been apprehended in the last three months in 11 separate incidents.

Recalling Jaishankar’s letter dated February 09, ‘wherein you had informed that you personally raised the issue of frequent arrests of our fishermen with the Sri Lankan President during his visit to India in December 2024 and assured that the Union Government shall take every possible effort to ensure welfare of Indian fishermen,’ he said the Sri Lankan Navy had taken the arrests to unprecedented levels in the recent months.

‘Therefore, I strongly reiterate my earlier requests for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent the recurrent arrests of our fishermen and arranging for a tripartite dialogue. I also request you to extend all possible consular and legal assistance to secure the immediate release of all those fishermen under detention and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities,’ Stalin said.