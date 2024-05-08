Inspection of counting centres and strong rooms in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S. Dilli Rao, Mylavaram Assembly Constituency returning officer P. Sampath Kumar, and Vijayawada Central Assembly Constituency returning officer Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited and inspected the counting and strong rooms located at Nova and Nimra College of Engineering and Technology, Jupudi, Ibrahimpatnam. These facilities will be used for the counting of votes in the seven assembly constituencies of the district and the Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency, on Tuesday.

After the polling on the 13th of this month, the EVMs will be stored in the Nova and Nimra Engineering College buildings. The officials discussed the route map to the counting centres and security arrangements in detail, providing various suggestions. They emphasised the importance of strong security measures for the EVM strong rooms, with strict security protocols in place. They also insisted on continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras.

During their inspection, the officials checked the facilities for vote counting in the counting hall and ensured that the counting centre would be adjacent to the strong rooms. They examined the arrangements around the counting tables and the path the polling agents would take, taking into account safety and security measures.