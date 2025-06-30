INS Tabar Rescues Oil Tanker Hit by Fire in Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar, deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded swiftly to a distress call from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on June 29, after a major fire broke out in the vessel’s engine room, leading to a complete power failure.

#IndianNavy's stealth frigate#INSTabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on #29Jun 25.



The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire… pic.twitter.com/hcwCalBW96 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 30, 2025

The fire-hit vessel, carrying 14 crew members of Indian origin, was sailing from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman when the emergency occurred. Upon receiving the distress alert, INS Tabar quickly mobilized its firefighting team and equipment. Using the ship's boat and helicopter, naval personnel boarded the affected vessel to begin containment efforts.

In a coordinated operation, 13 Indian Navy personnel, along with five crew members from the tanker, launched intensive firefighting measures onboard. According to the Indian Navy, the intensity of the fire has been "significantly reduced," with containment operations ongoing. “The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard. The fire fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter,” the Indian Navy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Navy’s timely response and sustained firefighting efforts helped avert a potential maritime disaster, reinforcing India’s role as a first responder in the Indian Ocean region.



