INS Nirupak Sails Into History After 38 Years Of Service

Visakhapatnam: In a poignant ceremony at the Naval Dockyard here, the Indian Navy bid farewell to INS Nirupak, its indigenously built survey ship, after 38 years of distinguished service. Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer to the Government, presided over the decommissioning ceremony.

Commissioned on August 14, 1985, by Vice Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni, then Chief of Naval Staff, Nirupak was the third ship of its class. Based in Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command, the ship carved its legacy through relentless dedication to hydrography.

Nirupak's achievements are etched in awards like the prestigious Admiral Jal Cursetji Rolling Trophy for best survey ship, which it bagged in 1994, 1995, 2005, and 2009. Beyond charting the seas, the ship served with distinction in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Notably, it played a critical role as a hospital ship during Operation Gambhir, providing vital relief to Indonesia after the 2004 tsunami.

INS Nirupak's contributions extend far beyond naval operations. Its hydrographic surveys have been instrumental in advancing scientific understanding of oceanography and enhancing navigational safety in the Indian Ocean Region, including for foreign countries.

"The data collected by INS Nirupak has been invaluable in ensuring safe passage for vessels across the region," stated a release from the Eastern Naval Command.

As Nirupak sails into history, it leaves behind a rich legacy of maritime excellence. Its 38 years of service stand as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Indian Navy and its commitment to ensuring safe and secure oceans for all.