INS Androth, Second Indigenous ASW Shallow Water Craft, Delivered to Navy

New Delhi: In a boost to India’s anti-submarine warfare capability, Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, has been delivered to the Indian Navy.

The ASW SWC ships have been indigenously designed and constructed at GRSE in accordance with the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). They enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine, coastal surveillance, and mine-laying capabilities.

The name Androth holds strategic and symbolic significance, being derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, and underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories. Measuring approximately 77 metres in length, these ships are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by a diesel engine–waterjet combination. They are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenous ASW rockets, and advanced shallow-water SONAR, enabling effective submarine detection and engagement in littoral zones.

“Androth’s delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s quest for indigenous shipbuilding, upholding the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, it stands as a testament to growing domestic capabilities and reduced dependency on imports,” the Navy said.