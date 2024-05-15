Inquiry Launched Following Allegations Against Kamareddy DMHO

Kamareddy: An inquiry has been launched against Kamareddy district medical and health officer (DMHO) N. Laxman Singh following allegations of misconduct.

A senior officer from the directorate of medical, Amar Singh, arrived in Kamareddy on Wednesday to investigate the claims.

According to reports, multiple employees have filed complaints against the DMHO.

The nature of the complaints has not been disclosed, but they are serious enough to warrant an investigation.

BJP MLA K.Venkataramana Reddy of Kamareddy visited the DMHO office and expressed his support for those who have come forward. He urged Amar Singh to take appropriate action.

In a separate incident, a female employee at the DMHO office has filed a police complaint against a colleague for alleged misbehavior.

The investigation into the allegations against the DMHO is ongoing.