Top
Home » Nation

Inquiry Launched Following Allegations Against Kamareddy DMHO

Nation
DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 6:25 PM GMT
Inquiry Launched Following Allegations Against Kamareddy DMHO
x
(Image By Arrangement)

Kamareddy: An inquiry has been launched against Kamareddy district medical and health officer (DMHO) N. Laxman Singh following allegations of misconduct.

A senior officer from the directorate of medical, Amar Singh, arrived in Kamareddy on Wednesday to investigate the claims.

According to reports, multiple employees have filed complaints against the DMHO.

The nature of the complaints has not been disclosed, but they are serious enough to warrant an investigation.

BJP MLA K.Venkataramana Reddy of Kamareddy visited the DMHO office and expressed his support for those who have come forward. He urged Amar Singh to take appropriate action.

In a separate incident, a female employee at the DMHO office has filed a police complaint against a colleague for alleged misbehavior.

The investigation into the allegations against the DMHO is ongoing.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kamareddy Telangana Telangana News DMHO N.Laxman Singh Amar Singh BJP MLA K.Venkataramana Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Kamareddy 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick