Industry Leaders Honor Manmohan Singh for His Pivotal Role in 1991 Reforms

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was the architect of economic reforms, shaping modern India, opened its doors to the world with intellect, grace, and integrity, industry leaders Gautam Adani and Harsh Goenka said on Thursday.

Mourning the death of Singh, Adani in a post on X said, “History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world.” He termed Dr Singh “a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions”.

“Dr Singh’s life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come,” he added.

RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka called Dr Singh “a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact.”.

Goenka said, “An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words. #RIP.”.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in a tweet on X said: “Farewell Dr Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered”.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, posted on X: “He was an erudite economist and a man of high integrity. A PM to whom we owe our economic turnaround.”