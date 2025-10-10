Industry, Government Pledge Inclusive Growth At ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 – Viksit Odisha 2036’ Meet

Bhubaneswar: A high-level workshop on “Viksit Bharat 2047 – Viksit Odisha 2036” concluded in Bhubaneswar on Friday, drawing strong commitments from industry leaders and government officials to work jointly toward inclusive, sustainable, and locally driven growth.

The conference, organised by the Viksit Bharat Organising Committee under the leadership of Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, former chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of NALCO, and Trinath Lenka, managing director of Wallet4Wealth, brought together senior policymakers, industrialists, academicians, and representatives from civil society.

Participants resolved to be ‘Vocal for Local,’ strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, and promote financial literacy to ensure that economic reforms such as GST and financial inclusion benefit citizens at the grassroots level.

Delivering the keynote address, Arun Kumar Panda, chairman of the Odisha Finance Commission, stressed the need for fiscal resilience, balanced regional development, and stronger state–centre coordination. Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and IP Department, presented an actionable roadmap for Samruddhi Odisha 2036, focusing on boosting Odisha’s share in the national GDP, promoting green industrialisation, and driving balanced growth across agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

Industry representatives made major announcements at the event. Pradipta Kumar Mohanty, chairman of SNM Group Mines, called for technological innovation and sustainable mining practices. HAL Director (Finance) and CFO Barenya Senapati announced the expansion of HAL’s Sunabeda facility to enhance aerospace capabilities and generate skilled employment. Hindalco Industries President (Corporate Affairs) Ardhendu Mahapatra unveiled plans for Rs 50,000 crore investments across Odisha in industrial projects, skill development, and infrastructure, noting that 82 per cent of Hindalco’s 28,000-strong workforce are Odias.

Nihar Ranjan Sahoo of the State Pollution Control Board was lauded for promoting a balanced approach to industrial growth and environmental protection.

At the conclusion, participants took a pledge to support MSMEs and startups, promote Swachh Bharat and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaigns, and advocate for next-generation GST reforms.