Indrajaal Announces India’s First AI-Enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle

Indrajaal Drone Defence on Wednesday announced the launch of India’s first Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV) — fully mobile, AI-enabled counter-drone system.

Breaking away from traditional vehicle-mounted anti-drone solutions that work only when parked, Indrajaal engineered the ADPV (Indrajaal Ranger) as a purpose-built combat vehicle that delivers on-the-move drone detection, real-time patrolling and surveillance, autonomous threat assessment through AI, instant interception and neutralization and seamless coverage across border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban pockets.

“Each drone neutralised translates to lives protected and India’s internal security strengthened. This is our primary mission at Indrajaal — to defend freedom,” said Kiran Raju, Founder & CEO, Indrajaal.

The company said that Indrajaal Ranger’s automated interception framework reduces the operational load on police and BSF units, enabling smarter, data-driven deployment of manpower.