Indosol Solar Commences Production of Solar PV Modules at Ramayapatnam in AP

26 March 2024
Indosol Solar Commences Production of Solar PV Modules at Ramayapatnam in AP
Hyderabad: Indosol Solar, a subsidiary of Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL), has announced commencement of production of 500 MW solar PV modules at its manufacturing facility in Ramayapatnam, AP. The production line has been built on approximately 30 acre.

The company will manufacture polysilicon solar PV modules and has received incentives under the production linked incentive scheme.

“The plant is a fully automated module line and is first-of-its-kind in India," Sharat Chandra, chief executive officer, Indosol Solar, told the media here on Tuesday. He said the plant would economically impact up to one lakh people and create direct and indirect employment for over 23,000 people in Andhra Pradesh.

