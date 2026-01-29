Indore’s Dancing Traffic ‘Super Cop’ Demoted After Woman Accused Him Of Sending Unsolicited Message

BHOPAL: Indore’s dancing traffic ‘super cop’ Ranjit Singh who became famous almost overnight for his unique style of traffic management has been demoted and reverted to constable post for allegedly sending unsolicited messages to one of his ‘female fans’, police said on Thursday.

The disciplinary action against him followed a departmental probe into the charges made by the alleged victim, Indore additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said on Thursday.

“He (Ranjit) was promoted to post of head constable in 2021. He is now demoted to the post of constable following charges made against him by a woman. A probe is going on into it”, Mr. Dandotiya said.

A Mumbai-based woman, who identified her as Radhika Singh in her Instagram account, had shared a video in September 2025 accusing Ranjit of sending her unsolicited messages and offering to arrange her travel and stay in Indore.

In her video message, she had alleged that the cop had offered to arrange her travel by flight and make stay arrangements, which she found inappropriate.

According to her, she had spurned his offer and asked him to mind his limits.

Along with the video, she had also posted screen shots of their chats.

The cop had however sought to counter the allegations by claiming that the girl had herself suggested meeting and creating videos together.

He further alleged that she had deleted parts of their conversations and her charges were part of her design to become famous.

The cop had literally gained celebrity status with many television channels taking his interviews, and hogging limelight in the national media.

He had received more than 150 awards for his unique style of traffic management during which he was seen dancing around to manage the traffic.

He was earlier removed from traffic duty and line attached.