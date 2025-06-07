Indore Bride Remains Missing After Husband’s Body Found In Shillong

Bhopal: The tragic end of an Indore couple’s honeymoon in the scenic terrains of Shillong in Meghalaya still shrouded in mystery.

Body of the husband, Raja Raghuvamsi (29), was recovered in a gorge near the Wei Sawdong falls in Shillong four days ago, but his widow Sonam seemed to have vanished into thin air with the rescue teams finding no trace of her even a fortnight after her disappearance.

Her brother Govind Raghuvamsi who has been camping at the site for the past two weeks suspected that she might have been abducted by the assailants who had allegedly killed her husband.

“The rescue teams have found no clues so far that could lead them to her”, he said.

A black raincoat with stains was recovered at a place in the area providing a ray of hope to the rescue teams to yield some inputs to lead them to her but neither it could be established that it was her raincoat nor could it be found so far that the stains in it were of blood.

“We are not sure if stains in the raincoat were of blood. It has been sent for forensic test”, a member of the National Disaster Rapid Force (NDRF) team deployed in the rescue operation told this newspaper on Friday, unwilling to be quoted.

A machete, and a damaged screen of a cell phone were the significant articles recovered at the site where Raja’s decomposed body was spotted by a drone at 11.48 am on June two, he added.

The body was identified by a tatoo in the hand in which Raja was scribbled, according to him.

“A CBI probe can alone uncover the mystery behind the death of my brother and disappearance of my sister-in-law”, Vipin Raghuvamsi, brother of the deceased, said.

The couple got married on May 11 and left for their honeymoon to the North East on May 21.

They had first visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati before leaving for Shillong on May 22.

They had visited Mawlakhiat village near the famous tourist site of Cherrapunji on May 22 and later left for Nongriat village by renting out a scooter and stayed there in a homestay.

The following morning, they checked out of the homestay in Nongriat village and returned to Mawlakhiat, according to a police officer in Indore who is coordinating with Shillong police in the case.

The couple had gone missing near Osara Hills in Cherrapunji area on May 23, sources said.

Multiple rescue teams comprising 50 members from NDRF, State Disaster Rapid Force (SDRF), special operation team, and fire and emergency have been deployed in the rescue operation.