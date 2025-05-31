Indore Adds Another Feather To Its Crown, India’s Cleanest City Joins Metro Map

Bhopal: Indore, the cleanest city of India, on Saturday joined the metro map of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the passenger services on the Indore Metro’s Super Priority Corridor virtually from Bhopal, giving a few notches up to the public transportation in the city, known as the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh because of its commercial proximity to Mumbai.

“In line with his commitment to improve travel infrastructure in the cities, the Prime Minister inaugurated passenger services on the Super Priority Corridor of the Yellow Line of Indore Metro”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Indore is the first city in Madhya Pradesh to offer metro train service in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indore metro service was launched coinciding with the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai, the 18th century ruler of Malwa, belonging to the famed Holkar dynasty.

The five stations to be covered by the metro train in the first phase are named after the former rulers of ex-princely states of India such as Devi Ahilya Bai Terminal, Maharani Laxmi Bai station, Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi station, Rani Durgavati station, and Veerangana Jhalkai Bai station, .

The six-km distance between the first and fifth station is covered by the metro train in 11 minutes.

The Yellow Line, once completed, will span 31.32 km comprising 22.62 km of elevated track and 8.7 km of underground sections and feature 28 stations.

The cost of the entire project is estimated at Rs 7,500 crore, while the Super Priority Corridor alone accounted for Rs 1,520 crore.