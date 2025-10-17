Indore: 72-Year-Old Mother Donates Kidney to Save Son's Life

Indore: A 72-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has given a new lease of life to her ailing son by donating her kidney to him, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, Kamlesh Verma (46), who was suffering from a serious kidney ailment, had been undergoing dialysis for the last three years, but his condition did not improve.

As doctors recommended a kidney transplant, the patient's mother, Ganga Verma (72), came forward to donate her kidney, following which the organ transplant surgery was performed a few days ago at the city's Government Super Speciality Hospital, they said.

Talking to PTI, Dr Ritesh Banode, head of the hospital's nephrology department, said, "The transplant was challenging because of the donor's advanced age, but the surgery was completely successful."

Dr Banode said he hoped that this case would inspire people to come forward for organ donation.

After being discharged from the hospital, the mother-son duo was currently recovering at home.

Ganga Verma said, "It is a mother's duty to save her child's life. If my kidney saved my son's life, what can make me happier than this?"

Kamlesh Verma, who works as a laundryman, said, "I had been undergoing dialysis for the last three years. Now my mother has given me life again. I can never repay this debt to my mother," an emotional Verma said.