Indore: 7 Dead in Fire After EV Charging Point Explodes Outside Home

Indore: Seven persons were killed when a fire broke out after an explosion at an electric car charging point outside a three-storey house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city early on Wednesday, officials said. Some cooking gas cylinders inside the house also exploded, which further intensified the fire.

The blaze erupted at the house located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kundan Mandloi said.

Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said a car was being charged outside the three-storey house."There was an explosion at the charging point, and the subsequent fire in the car engulfed the house," he said. The house doors were fitted with electronic locks, making it difficult for the police to break in. Three people trapped inside the house during the fire were rescued," he said. Nearly 10 people were reported to be inside the house at the time of the fire

Giving further details Fire Brigade officer Sushil Kumar Dubey said that the "The fire broke out at around 4:02–4:03 a.m. This incident occurred at Brijeshwari annexe, House No. 87, which belongs to Manoj Pugaliya. His family members include his wife Sunita Pugaliya, his elder son Sonu, and Sonu’s wife Simran. The family has three sons in total. When the fire started, some family members managed to break the grill and escape from the house. However, some relatives and guests who had come from outside and were staying in the house were unable to escape and remained trapped inside. As a result, seven dead bodies were recovered from the building. The NDRF team, the fire brigade, and senior administrative officials carried out the rescue operation and worked together to recover the bodies from inside the house."