Indo-US naval Enclave Begins Mid Sea Off The East Coast

27 March 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Indo-US Naval Exercise 'Tiger Triumph' Begins Mid Sea Near Kakinada Coastline, Traffic Diversions In Kakinada Till The Exercise Ends
Representational Image From Exercise Tiger Triumph 2019 Source: US Embassy Website

The Indo-US naval enclave began at mid sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts on Tuesday.

From Wednesday onwards, the two countries will hold naval exercise “Tiger Triumph’’ up to March 29.

Kakinada district superintendent of police S. Satish Kumar said no vehicular traffic will be allowed from U. Kothapalli to Lighthouse near Kakinada. Vehicles will be diverted from Achampet junction and Pithapuram till the enclave ends.

The SP said more than 800 personnel from both the US and India are participating in the enclave along with warships, tanks and other equipment.

