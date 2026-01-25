Indo-Pacific, Ukraine War Figure in Jaishankar-US Talks

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday said he had a “good interaction” with a three-member United States Congressional delegation, during which they discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, the Indo-Pacific situation and the Russia-Ukraine war. The delegation included US lawmakers Jimmy Patronis, Mike Rogers and Adam Smith. US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who was present at the meeting, described the discussions as “productive,” saying they focused on strengthening ties in areas such as security, trade and critical technologies. The two sides are currently engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.







