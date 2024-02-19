Indiramma Rajyam Formed in TS with Blessings of Sammakka & Saralamma

Warangal: At the initiative of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the biennial tribal fair Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara was celebrated this time on a grand scale. As many as 50 lakh devotees visited Medaram and offered prayers.

This was stated here on Monday by information minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.Accompanied by the panchayat raj minister Seethakka, the information minister offered bangaram (jaggery) equal to his weight as also clothes to the goddesses and to the presiding deities at Medaram in Mulugu.Speaking to the media, Srinivas Reddy said the people of Telangana sought change and gave power to the Congress party some 70 days ago with the blessings of the goddesses Sammakka-Saralamma. “After forming the Indiramma rajyam in Telangana, the Congress government took several steps to help the people and ensure growth for the state.”“If the BRS government spent Rs 75 crore for the Medaram Jatara, the Congress government sanctioned Rs 110 crore for the purpose this year. “When the previous government had run only 3,000 RTC buses for the Jatara, the Congress government rallied around 6,000 buses to ferry the devotees.”“As many as 16,000 officials of various departments are working to make the Jatara a grand success under the supervision of minister Seethakka. The government constructed 270 km of roads enroute to Medaram for the convenience of the devotees.”Srinivas Reddy said the government expected around 2 crore people for the four-day mega Jatara. Facilities like drinking water and thousands of temporary toilets were arranged this time.Minister Seethakka said that in 1996, the Medaram Jatara got recognition as a state festival. The central government also should observe this tribal fair - Asia’s biggest - as a national festival, she proposed.She urged the people to extend their cooperation to the government if they faced any issues during the jatara period.Seethakka said, “After completion of the Jatara, details of all the expenses will be presented before the people. If there is any savings from the collections, that money will be utilized for making permanent arrangements for the Jatara and arranging new facilities for the devotees at Medaram.”The ministers, accompanied by the I&PR commissioner Hanumanth Rao, district collector Ila Tripathi, SP Sabarish and ITDA project officer Ankith inaugurated the Media Centre at Medaram.