Indigo Announces Bengaluru-Bali Direct Flights

Hyderabad: IndiGo is all set to commence operations from Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia, effective March 29, 2024. Committed to expanding its global network, the airline has announced daily direct flight from Bengaluru to cater to the substantial surge in Indian tourists travelling to the island of Bali. IndiGo started operations to Jakarta in 2023 and Bali will be its second destination in Indonesia making Denpasar the 33rd international and 119th overall destination to join the extensive 6E network. Bookings for the flight are open from February 20, 2024.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are extremely excited to announce Denpasar (the main hub of the Indonesian province of Bali) as the newest international destination to join the 6E network. With a hassle-free visa process, Bali has become a preferred destination for tourists. At IndiGo, we have always been committed to providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility. With the launch of these new flights, we aim to not only strengthen the ties between India and Indonesia but also promote tourism and foster potential business collaborations. IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Denpasar, the capital city of Bali, serves as the main gateway to Indonesia's most famous island. This vibrant city offers several sites of historical and cultural significance with a wide range of lively markets, stunning temples, and museums for visitors to explore. It is also home to some of Bali's best restaurants, serving delicious local dishes as well as international cuisines.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website or through the airlines mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.

Flight Schedule