IndiGo Says A320 Safety Checks Nearly Complete

IndiGo has confirmed that it is carrying out mandatory inspections and updates on its Airbus A320 family aircraft in full compliance with directives issued by EASA and Airbus. A total of 200 aircraft were identified for checks, and the airline reported that required actions have already been completed on 160 aircraft by 12:00 IST.

The remaining inspections are underway and are expected to be completed within the stipulated timeline, the airline said.

IndiGo clarified that no flights have been cancelled due to the ongoing inspections. However, it cautioned that some services may face slight delays.

Passengers have been requested to verify the latest flight status on the airline’s website or contact customer support before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.