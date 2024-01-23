IndiGo Revolutionizes Air Travel with Innovative Water-saving Nozzles

Hyderabad: IndiGo, India's prominent airline, has collaborated with Swedish company Altered to equip its Airbus fleet with innovative nozzles, reducing on-board water consumption by up to 98%. Altered specializes in products using patented technologies to cut water usage.

This initiative, a first in aviation, leads to fuel and water cost savings and a substantial reduction in carbon emissions. The customized nozzles also address water quantity challenges on long flights. Captain Ashim Mittra, Senior VP of Flight Operations at IndiGo, emphasizes the airline's commitment to sustainability.

Altered's CEO, Johan Nihlen, praises the partnership, making IndiGo the world's first airline to implement such a solution across its fleet. The project is supported by the "India-Sweden Innovations' Accelerator" program, aiming to promote clean energy and mitigate climate change in India. IndiGo, an environmentally conscious airline, is dedicated to good governance and sustainability, with a focus on reducing CO2 emissions.