IndiGo Mess A Disaster, Centre busy In Votes Only

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the IndiGo flight service collapse a "disaster" and blamed the Centre for it. She alleged that the BJP has only been occupied with capturing “election and votes.”

Before flying to North Bengal on a visit, Ms Banerjee said at the NSCBI Airport, “The passengers are left in peril. If anyone puts pressure on the pilots for working overtime, a system should be made certainly for that. If a plan is stopped, what will be the other option?”

She added, “I'm feeling sad and it is very unfortunate that without any planning, maximum flights have been stopped. Now a fare of ₹3000 is rising to ₹50,000. I have never seen such a stagnant situation. It's a disaster.”

The CM pointed out, “The government should have planned something and should have made instructions. Now without making any plan, how can you disturb and harass people? Lakhs of passengers are sitting at the airport. They are frustrated and agitated. They are mentally tortured.”

She also wondered, “I request the government to make a plan so that half of the flights can be operated. Is it possible to ask people to take trains instead of making a plan? I don't know what they are doing. They are not interested in country matters.”

The Trinamul Congress supremo claimed, “They are only interested in taking care of elections- how to capture votes, EVM and Election Commission and agencies. They don't care for the people. That's the problem. But we care for the people. We are keeping a watch on the situation which is going from bad to worse.”

On the debate over Vande Mataram in Parliament, Ms Banerjee argued that BJP never showed any respect to the icons from the state.