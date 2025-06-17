IndiGo Kochi-Delhi Flight Diverted to Nagpur After Bomb Threat

The flight, 6E2706, had originally arrived in Kochi from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9:31 am with 157 passengers and 6 crew members on board. Shortly after take-off, an email threatening the flight was received on the official ID of Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL). The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was promptly convened and classified the threat as “specific” due to the inclusion of the flight number.

The aircraft was immediately diverted to Nagpur, where it landed safely. All passengers were safely deplaned, and security agencies began a detailed inspection of the aircraft and its cargo.

IndiGo and airport officials stated that once the security checks are completed and the aircraft is cleared, it will resume its journey to Delhi.

This is the latest in a series of recent flight-related incidents, including a technical snag on an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai and a bomb threat on a Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad that forced it to return to Frankfurt.