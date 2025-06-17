 Top
IndiGo Kochi-Delhi Flight Diverted to Nagpur After Bomb Threat

DC Correspondent
17 Jun 2025 1:04 PM IST

163 onboard safely deplaned; aircraft under inspection after specific email threat

An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat received via email, prompting emergency protocols and a security sweep.

An IndiGo flight en route from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday following a bomb threat received via email, authorities confirmed.

The flight, 6E2706, had originally arrived in Kochi from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9:31 am with 157 passengers and 6 crew members on board. Shortly after take-off, an email threatening the flight was received on the official ID of Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL). The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was promptly convened and classified the threat as “specific” due to the inclusion of the flight number.

The aircraft was immediately diverted to Nagpur, where it landed safely. All passengers were safely deplaned, and security agencies began a detailed inspection of the aircraft and its cargo.

IndiGo and airport officials stated that once the security checks are completed and the aircraft is cleared, it will resume its journey to Delhi.

This is the latest in a series of recent flight-related incidents, including a technical snag on an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai and a bomb threat on a Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad that forced it to return to Frankfurt.


